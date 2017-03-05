5 things to expect from Kartik-Naira’s wedding

Get ready to witness a big fat Indian wedding on-screen as Star Plus’ popular daily Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Director’s Kut Productions) gears up for the much awaited wedding track of Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi).

The lovebirds are destination wedding in Bikaner and the entire Yeh Rishta family has currently gathered there to join the fun.

While we all are eagerly waiting for the wedding track to begin, here we list down 5 things that we can expect from Kartika Naira’s wedding. Read on...

Beautiful locales of Bikaner –

Since it’s a destination wedding, we are surely going to have a good insight into the beautiful locales of Bikaner that will add a lovely flavour to the wedding.

Kartik-Naira’s moments –

After crossing many hurdles, Kartik and Naira are finally going to tie the knot. We are surely going to witness some lovey dovey moments between the two.

Family drama and emotions –

TV shows are incomplete without a flavour of drama amidst celebration. We are surely expecting some family drama to happen during the wedding ceremony and also a wave of emotions that every Indian family goes through during a wedding.

Wedding celebrations –

Get ready to witness some happy moments on the show with this upcoming wedding track as there must be lots of dance performances, sangeet and other wedding rituals lines up. It’s surely going to brighten up your TV screens.

Joshiley Baraatis –

Last but not the least, we have a lot of expectations from the Joshiley baaratis who have been selected after a long hunt across cities of India. Let’s see what extra element they are going to add in making Kaira’s baarat a joshiley one.

So, what are your expectations from this big fat wedding? Do share with us in the comments below.