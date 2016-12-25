5 things Gaurav Khanna has learned being MARRIED

The good looking popular hunk Gaurav Khanna, who was last seen on &TV’s popular show Tere Bin, is now enjoying a new phase of his life with his lady love Akanksha Chamola post their marriage.

Gaurav, who married Akanksha (last seen on Swaragini) last month on the 24th has learned few things after stepping into marital life.

He shares it in this conversation with Tellychakkar.com.

Life becomes easier because now you have someone to share the load.

You start getting very good food.

You become more patient in life because you take all your decisions on your own when you stay alone. Growth happens and I think that’s why it is said that you grow in a relationship.

It’s more fun being at home, otherwise staying alone at home doesn’t make sense.

The expenses increase.

Wishing you a great journey ahead, Gaurav.