Hot Downloads

Aly Goni
Aly Goni
Rakhi Sawant
Rakhi Sawant
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani
Mansi Parekh
Mansi Parekh
Jasmine May
Jasmine May
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Rahul Bhatt
Rahul Bhatt
Ajaz Khan
Ajaz Khan

quickie
Akshay Dogra

Barun Sobti is my 2am friend: Akshay Dogra

more quickie Click Here

Slideshow

Jingle balle: TV's Senti Santas

Dilip Joshi
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Super Dancer kids on The Kapil Sharma Show

Super Dancer kids on The Kapil Sharma Show
more slideshows Click Here

poll

Salman throws Priyanka out of BB 10: right or wrong?

Salman throws Priyanka out of BB 10: right or wrong?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > features
Features

5 things Gaurav Khanna has learned being MARRIED

By TellychakkarTeam
25 Dec 2016 11:28 AM

The good looking popular hunk Gaurav Khanna, who was last seen on &TV’s popular show Tere Bin, is now enjoying a new phase of his life with his lady love Akanksha Chamola post their marriage.

Gaurav, who married Akanksha (last seen on Swaragini) last month on the 24th has learned few things after stepping into marital life.

He shares it in this conversation with Tellychakkar.com.

 

Life becomes easier because now you have someone to share the load.

 

You start getting very good food.

 

You become more patient in life because you take all your decisions on your own when you stay alone. Growth happens and I think that’s why it is said that you grow in a relationship.

 

It’s more fun being at home, otherwise staying alone at home doesn’t make sense.

 

The expenses increase.

 

Wishing you a great journey ahead, Gaurav.      

Tags > Gaurav Khanna, TV actor, being MARRIED, &TV, Tere Bin, Akanksha Chamola, Marriage, wedding,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top