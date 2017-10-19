Many of the characters that we see on television are not only entertaining but also inspiring!!!

The pretty and talented actress Shrenu Parikh, who is currently seen as Gauri in Star Plus’ popular series Ishqbaaaz, has learnt a lot from her character, Gauri.

In a candid chat with TellyChakkar.com, Shrenu shared five things that she has learnt by playing Gauri. Read on –

I have learnt to be fearless like a Dabangg.

I have learnt how faith and belief is above everything.

I have learnt how to be rustic yet stylish, thanks to the stylist and designer of my show.

I have learnt to speak the language that Guari speaks.

I have learnt how to take a stand for yourself, learn and improve (like she learned speaking English for her husband). I feel it makes you feel liberated and independent and never makes you feel inferior in anyway.

Nice learning, Shrenu!