Features

5 things we loved about Love Ka Hai Intezaar

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Jun 2017 11:45 AM

Star Plus’ newly launched drama Love Ka Hai Intezaar (Alchemy Films) was one of the much awaited show on television because of its stellar cast and unique story.

It’s been two weeks now since the show has launched and it is gaining appreciation from the audience as it’s a complete package of romance, drama and emotions. The show has marked the return of popular faces from the industry after a long gap to the small screen and that includes Sanjeeda Sheikh, Keith Sequiera, Soni Razdan, Sara Afreen Khan, while Preetika Rao’s entry is awaited on the daily soap making the audience curious about her role and upcoming twists. 

Here we list down five things that we have loved about Love Ka Hai Intezaar -

Unusual love story – The storyline of the show beautifully depicts the love story of a royal prince Madhav (Keith Sequeira) and a Bollywood star Kamini (Sanjeeda Sheikh). The journey of their love is not easy and that’s what makes it beautiful. A love story is incomplete without various emotions and you will get to witness so many emotions that will touch your heart.

Cinematography – A beautiful cinematography makes a story even more enchanting and Love Ka Hai Intezaar is a visual treat for sure. The episodes so far including the songs, have given the audience a movie like feel.

The royal feel – Extensively shot in the beautiful locales of Rajasthan, the show is leaving no stone unturned to give a royal feel to the audience. Be it shooting in the beautiful palaces or filming a scene in a desert, you will get a royal feel while watching the episodes and must say, the actors are adding their own charm with their royal looks.   

Background music – The show has a melodious background score – Utre Na Mahi Rang. The soothing folk song of Rajasthan adds its own charm to the story whenever it is played in between the episodes.   

Twist in the tale - Love stories with a twist have always proven to be hit formula and the popular daily has a major love twist as Madhav is a married man and father of a little girl. He is awaiting divorce from his wife Vijaylaxmi (Sara Arfeen Khan) to marry his lady love Kamini. Family acceptance to their marriage and Vijaylaxmi’s denial to divorce Madhav is making this love story an interesting watch with full of emotions.

What did you love the most about Love Ka Hai Intezaar? Do let us know in the comment box below.

Tags > 5 things, Love Ka Hai Intezaar, loved, Unusual love story, Cinematography, The royal feel, Background music, Twist in the tale,

