5 things you need to know about Star Plus’ Dil Hai Hindustani

It’s going to be a musical extravaganza on the small screen. From global talent coming together to Bollywood music going places, Star Plus’ Dil Hai Hindustani (Frames Productions) looks like a promising show that will definitely entertain music lovers across all age groups.

As the show gears up for its maiden stint, we tell you five things you need to know about it…

International contestants:

For the first time ever, international contestants would be a part of an Indian show on such a massive level. They have been hand-picked by the talented panel of judges- Shekhar Ravjiani, Shalmali Kholghade, Badshah, and Karan Johar- hence you can be sure that the participants are going to cook up a storm on the stage.

Youtube sensation as hosts:

YouTubers Jumbo Jutts, who are famous for their hilarious cover of popular tracks, are going to host the show. Their sensational singing will add magic to the proceedings. Will they belt out a song every other week?!

Karan Johar judging a singing reality show:

He might be brilliant at coaxing celebs into giving out gossip, but is he fit to judge a singing reality show? Of course he is! Because he is KJo. He’s already showed us his witty side on dance and talent-based reality shows. This is only going to get better.

Not restricted to age groups:

There are no age-groups and barriers. The series is open to all…the only criteria being a love for Bollywood music and the ability to entertain the audiences. Well, if that doesn’t excite you…we wonder what will.

Love for Bollywood:

The judges are here to pick a winner based on his/her love for Bollywood. The participant has to have the ability to entertain us and create a sensation of sorts. Basically, our weekends are going to be EPIC. Above all the auditions have been done in a hatke style where contestants had to share their vidoes. Interesting, isn't it?

