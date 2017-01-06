Hot Downloads

Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor
Karan Singh Grover
Karan Singh Grover
Manish Goyal
Manish Goyal
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Anubhav Srivastava
Anubhav Srivastava
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta

quickie
Priyal Gor

I would like to get naughty with Randeep Hooda: Priyal Gor

more quickie Click Here

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

Recent Video
06 Jan 2017 09:28 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Happy Birthday Helly
Happy Birthday Helly | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
06 Jan 2017 08:26 PM | TellychakkarTeam
TV celebs rumoured to be in a live-in relationship
TV celebs rumoured to be in a live-in relationship | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Which new show do you enjoy watching the most?

Which new show do you enjoy watching the most?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > features
Features

5 things you need to know about Star Plus’ Dil Hai Hindustani

By TellychakkarTeam
06 Jan 2017 06:46 PM

It’s going to be a musical extravaganza on the small screen. From global talent coming together to Bollywood music going places, Star Plus’ Dil Hai Hindustani (Frames Productions) looks like a promising show that will definitely entertain music lovers across all age groups.

As the show gears up for its maiden stint, we tell you five things you need to know about it…

International contestants:

For the first time ever, international contestants would be a part of an Indian show on such a massive level. They have been hand-picked by the talented panel of judges- Shekhar Ravjiani, Shalmali Kholghade, Badshah, and Karan Johar- hence you can be sure that the participants are going to cook up a storm on the stage.

Youtube sensation as hosts:

YouTubers Jumbo Jutts, who are famous for their hilarious cover of popular tracks, are going to host the show. Their sensational singing will add magic to the proceedings. Will they belt out a song every other week?!

Karan Johar judging a singing reality show:

He might be brilliant at coaxing celebs into giving out gossip, but is he fit to judge a singing reality show? Of course he is! Because he is KJo. He’s already showed us his witty side on dance and talent-based reality shows. This is only going to get better.

Not restricted to age groups:

There are no age-groups and barriers. The series is open to all…the only criteria being a love for Bollywood music and the ability to entertain the audiences. Well, if that doesn’t excite you…we wonder what will.

Love for Bollywood:

The judges are here to pick a winner based on his/her love for Bollywood. The participant has to have the ability to entertain us and create a sensation of sorts. Basically, our weekends are going to be EPIC. Above all the auditions have been done in a hatke style where contestants had to share their vidoes. Interesting, isn't it?

Do let us know if you are excited to watch the show? Let us know!

 

Tags > Star Plus, Dil Hai Hindustani, Frames Productions, Shekhar Ravjiani, Shalmali Kholghade, Badshah, Karan Johar, Jumbo Jutts,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top