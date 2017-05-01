7 things about Samiksha Jaiswal you didn’t know

TV actress Samiksha Jaiswal, who plays the very adorable and food-loving Mehek in Zee TV’s Zindagi Ki Mehek, is by far the most adorable actress on television.



She bagged the lead role for the show in 2016, and since then has gained immense popularity amongst audience. Her on-screen character Mehek is about a young girl who aspires to be a chef, but goes through a hard time achieving what she wants.



But do you know anything about the real Samiksha Jaiswal?



Here are 7 things about Samiksha’s real life journey –



When Samiksha planned to leave Indore and come to Mumbai, the city of dreams; her parents had denied her permission. Yet, she stayed persistent about her decision and convinced her parents to let her follow her acting dream.

As her reel character is always seen in Indian dresses, the real life Samiksha doesn’t prefer wearing traditional outfits.



Samiksha isn’t fussy and prepares her own lunch and breakfast in the morning before leaving for shoots.



In the first 15 days of shooting for Zindagi Ki Mehek, Samiksha rode a scooter all around Chandni Chowk and other areas of Delhi just by herself. As she was new in Delhi, she wanted to explore it on her own.



Samiksha’s day starts with a cup of black coffee or lemon tea, and she drinks pure vegetable juices throughout the day.

The actress also worked hard and lost nine kilos for her on-screen wedding.

Before the actress got a break with Zindagi Ki Mehek, she had appeared in a music video which was directed by Yash Ajmera. The music video is called ‘Pehli Dafa’.



Check out her music video here:





We bet you didn't know these facts about Samiksha!!???