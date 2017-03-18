Hot Downloads

Features

Akshay Mhatre shares 10 unknown FACTS about him

By TellychakkarTeam
18 Mar 2017 09:29 AM

The handsome hunk Akshay Mhatre, who is currently seen in Zee TV’s Piyaa Albela, charms everyone with his good looks and acting on small screen.

Tellychakkar got in touch with Akshay and asked him to share few unknown facts about him which his fans are unaware about it.

Read on! 

 

I am born and bought up in Mumbai.

This is not my first TV show. I have played the male lead in famous Marathi show Swar re.

Before being part of movies and TV shows, I have done theatre.

My mom really likes Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar that’s why she christened me Akshay.

Since childhood I have participated in almost all the sports and I have always wished to become an actor.

I enjoy watching movies and web series in my free time.

I like to listen and dance on Bollywood tunes.

My friends say that I sing really well and I believe so (smiles).

I am a very well-mannered and organized kind of a person.

 

We bet you did not know these facts about her. If you loved reading it then share the story!

