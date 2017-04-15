Bengali actors and their Poila Baisakh memories and plans…

Poila Baisakh is the day when we get to feel the fragrance of Bangaliana almost everywhere in Bengal after all it marks the beginning of a New Year for Bengalis. On this day, the essence of Bangaliana spreads through Bengali food, songs, dance and of course new attires. Almost every die hard Bengali has something special to remember revolving around this day from their childhood days. Also, this day means special plan with family and friends. And our Bengali actors are no different.

On the ocassion of Poila Boisakh, some of the popular actors of Bengal speak to Tellychakkar.com and share their inputs.

Payel De:

Poila Baisakh has always brought positivity to my life ...till last year my hubby and I used to travel in hills but this year because of work pressure we will not be traveling but yes we have a special lunch and adda session with my family members at home...menu is not yet decided but chef is my sweetest hubby ...

Siddhartha Banerjee:

For every Bengali, Poila Baisakh is the beginning of a year. So on this day, I still love to do shopping, spent quality time with family and of course relish Bengali food in lunch and dinner. I remember, when I was a kid, I used to wear new cloth and visit the fair in our neighbourhood area. I miss those days. For this year, I do not have any plan as such but yes, I will try to do something new and my work will be a gift for my audience. Shubho Noboborsho to everyone!

Nayana Bandyopadhyay:

Poila Baisakh memories are always associated with fantastic food, family and fun. This festival will always have a special place in my life, it is one of those festivals that teach you the value of family, it's a time when the elders and young all come together and bring out the best in each other!!!!!!

Ishaan Mazumder:

I still remember when my grandma used to make panch meshali tarkari, aam dal (we have our own mango tree) and daler boda especially on Chaitra Sankranti. Breakfast used to be misty doi and khoiyeer chatu. We have our ancestral construction company so dad, uncle and I do Ganesh-Laxmi puja on the occasion. This festival makes us feel proud to be a Bengali.

Alivia Sarkar:

I remember during my childhood, I used to accompany my mom to all the places where we were invited specially to the jewellery shops to buy new stuffs as it is said that we should buy new things in new beginning. But I was more interested in the glass of a cold drink and the calendar of Laxmi-Ganesh that the shop holders used to give. I loved watching those calendar designs and used to get very excited. Innocent childhood it was… Now I hardly enjoy, as I stay away from home, I don't get any base to enjoy any occasion without my family. Still, I enjoy my day at work if I am shooting or maybe at shows. And I'm definitely planning to spend this Poila Baisakh as well as all the upcoming ones with my family, my loved ones.

Rajdeep Gupta:

I grew up in North Kolkata. During every Poila Baisakh in College Street, which is known as the boi para, the shops used to offer pujo and gift boxes of sweets and a calendar to every customer. I being the local neighborhood kid was pretty favourite to them so my work was to do shop hopping and collect the boxes of sweets...but now Poila Baisakh for me is proper Bengali bhoori bhojon.

Tonni Laha Roy:

Yes, I am Bengali and I am proud to be a Bong…and Poila Baisakh is that day which marks the beginning of a New Year for all the Bengalis....I celebrate this day by eating Bengali food made by my mother starting from luchi alor dum to chingri and ilish...The day refreshes the taste as well as mind.

Farhan Imroze:

My most memorable Poila Baisakh was mostly spent roaming around in my para, gorging on typical Bangali ranna at my friends' houses, decorating our local club for the day with a "feast" being held at lunchtime, and Carrom and Cold Drinks throughout the evening. This year on Poila Baisakh, I plan to sleep till noon (not getting much sleep because of rigorous shooting hours), visit my old para (Chetla) in the evening, dinner with family and post dinner party (cards and adda) with my handful of childhood friends. Poila Baisakh is, in essence, the celebration of the farmer's dream. And so, like him/her, we also try to harvest- good thoughts, positivity and most of all, joy.

Indrakshi Nag:

Even the mention of Poila Baisakh fills my heart with joy and excitement. This day is all about opening of Halkhata, Bengali food, new cloths, and quality time with friends and relatives. It’s a big day for the Bengalis and it can be called as a festival. In terms of memories, I have a sweet one. Now I have become financially independent and can buy my cloths on my own but when I was a kid, my mother used to surprise me by gifting lots of cloths and most of them used to be in red as it is my favourite colour. We still maintain the tradition of gifting new cloths and sweets to our family member and the adda also takes place. But now due to shooting, I hardly get to spend time with my family. Since we are into this field and our responsibility is to entertain our audience, we hardly get leaves on this day. Now my only complaint is we do not get time and if we get time, we do not get leaves. I wish we got a leave on this day than probably would have created more memories.