A year has already passed and today, as we celebrate one year anniversary of Demonetisation, celebs, share whether the step of banning old notes aka Demonetisation has been a boon or a bane for them.

Every step taken by the government is not necessarily appreciated by all. Our tinsel town lovelies share their thoughts about Demonetisation.

Read on to know whether Demonetisation has been a boon or a bane.

Preetika Rao - “The law enforcement has been largely successful by the step of demonetisation” says Preetika. The actress feels it is a boon as she considers that today we have a stronger reason to counter the demands of the dealers and propose a 100% cheque transaction. Lawbreakers might still have their way but yet it's a great step.

Farnaz Shetty – It is one of the biggest step ever taken by the PM, and if the step is so big the change also needs to be big,” says the actress. Surely it wasn’t a bane for me, maybe because I wasn’t dealing with black. However, the actress feels due to the whole fiasco, the layman at the end of the day was affected.

Nikita Sharma – The most affected amongst all are the middle-class families”, says Nikita Sharma.

The actress feels demonetisation has affected the prices a lot and considers it to be a bane. People consider saving money at home risky, besides things have become pricey now. She even says that one can't plan financially because of the step of demonetisation taken by PM Modi.

Varun Toorkey – “I was pro demonetisation in the beginning and now I am not exactly 100% pro demonetisation, says Bollywood actor Varun Toorkey. He feels, it was a pretty good move by the PM and what he liked the most about it was the “trial and error method.” Without a doubt, the novelty factor is something that reduced due to demonetisation says the actor.

Be it a boon or a bane we at TellyChakkar feel all things come with their set of good and bad. Kudos to the One Year Anniversary of Demonetisation.