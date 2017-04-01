Celebs and their craziest April Fool's Day prank

Time to be little careful!

If you are already worrying why we are saying this, then take a deep breath and read on…

It’s April Fool’s Day today – A day when anyone can play a prank on you and trap you! Yes, it’s a day to have fun by fooling around people and no one will punish you for that.

Different minds, different ideas! If you are planning to play an April fool prank on your friends and falling short of ideas then your favourite faces from the telly town are here to help you.

Read on to know what pranks they have played on someone or somebody played on them and you can go ahead with it trying it out on your loved ones-

Shrenu Parikh – I remember that one of my friends told me that the government has declared a holiday on 1 April, so the school is closed. I told everyone at my home that my school is closed and I didn’t go. Later I came to know that my school was open and it was a prank played on me. Since then my parents started warning me in advance that not to fall for any prank as April Fools’ Day is coming.

Abhishek Malik – During my college days, there was a shoot happening in my college, and I was quite fascinated to see that. I watched the shoot and it was noticed by one of my friends. The next day, I received a message which said that I have been noticed and chosen for a character and the shooting will begin from 1 April. I was super happy but when I went there, there was nobody except my friends who were waiting with a Bakra cap but I took that prank seriously and now here I am.

Sonal Vengurlekar – Sumit (Bhardwaj) knows that I love cats. I was continuously forcing him to buy me a cat; he agreed and took me to a cat shop. I told him about my choice among the options available there and he agreed to get one for me. He asked me to go for work and he will get the cat home. In the evening he called me and told that he has got the cat at home. I was very excited and went home. He gave me a toy cat and said April fool. I was so upset with him that I didn’t speak to him for two days.

Gaurav Khanna – Hussain’s (Kuwajerwala) wife Tina played a prank on me when I was doing Kumkum. She became my stalker and used to call me using different numbers and message me and I used to discuss about Hussain, unaware of the fact that he is also involved in the prank game. They continued it for quite a long time and then revealed that it’s a prank and had a good laugh. It was funny and scary too.

Jasmin Bhasin – I remember, my best friend played a prank on me during my school days. One day prior to April Fools’ Day, she called me and asked me not to get tiffin because she will carry my lunch too with her. So I told my Mom that I won’t take my lunch to school as she was brining for me. Next day when I went to school without my tiffin, my best friend came with a poker face and told me that she forgot my lunch box at home. I was mad on her for few minutes and then started crying after a while. Then she gave me a tight hug and also handed over my lunch box to me. When I opened it, I found that she got my favourite Butter Nan and Kadhai Chicken. So, I had a yummy April Fools’ Day.

So, what pranks are you going to play, folks? Do let us know in the comments section below.