The on-screen lovebirds Raja and Rani aka Sarrtaj Gill and Eisha Singh of Zee TV’s popular show Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani (Sphere Origins) make a lovely pair on-screen and are adored by their fans.

Eisha and Sarrtaj share a lovely bond off-screen as well and they never forget to share their well spent moments with their followers on Insta. Their offset pics on Instagram are too ADORABLE and fans just can’t stop staring at them. Have a look -

Hi-diddle-dee-dee Pinocchio :p @sarrtaj A photo posted by Eisha Singh (@eishasingh) on Aug 8, 2016 at 9:42am PDT

#Repost @sarrtaj ・・・ Straight from the ETR sets! A photo posted by Eisha Singh (@eishasingh) on Jun 23, 2016 at 9:34am PDT

...Oh! Yes.. we're always ready for a click *Jeevs and Gayatri* :) EK THA RAJA EK THI RANI A photo posted by Eisha Singh (@eishasingh) on Jun 22, 2016 at 8:12am PDT

Me and rani...finally a nice pic #ektharajaekthirani A photo posted by sarrtaj gill (@sarrtaj) on Aug 8, 2016 at 1:09pm PDT

Raja n rani...taking a stroll...#ektharajaekthirani A photo posted by sarrtaj gill (@sarrtaj) on Jul 25, 2016 at 11:43am PDT

Chilling after a long, wet day at shoot! A photo posted by sarrtaj gill (@sarrtaj) on Jun 25, 2016 at 11:21am PDT

Adorable!!! Aren’t they?