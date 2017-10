The beautiful actress Shreema Bhattacherjee is wooing the audience by acting in Zee Bangla'sJamai Raja. She was earlier seen in a key role in Colors Bangla’s Naagleela. Shreema has shared some fashionable photos of herself on her Instagram account which you must not miss. And we must say that she is looking stylish.

Here check out the photos.

Opportunities are like sunrises. If you wait too long, you miss them. A post shared by Shreema Bhattacherjee (@shreemabhattacherjee) on Sep 20, 2017 at 10:44pm PDT

#moherangdolaal #danceperformance #lovefordance A post shared by Shreema Bhattacherjee (@shreemabhattacherjee) on Oct 5, 2017 at 11:00pm PDT

Be bold, be brave enough to be your true self A post shared by Shreema Bhattacherjee (@shreemabhattacherjee) on Jun 6, 2017 at 9:16am PDT

Red love A post shared by Shreema Bhattacherjee (@shreemabhattacherjee) on Feb 18, 2017 at 9:58am PST

Deedaar tera milne ke baad hi Chhoote meri angdaayi Tu hi bata de kyun zaalima main kehlayi A post shared by Shreema Bhattacherjee (@shreemabhattacherjee) on Jan 12, 2017 at 8:52pm PST