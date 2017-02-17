Check out Swastika’s dazzling saree-clad insta looks

Swastika Mukherjee is one such Bong beauty who took the style quotient of saree a notch higher by posting her dazzling photos on social networking platform like Instagram. She looks ravishing in this age old Indian wear, which is considered to be one of the sexy attires. It is said that there is no woman on this planet who wouldn’t look pretty in a saree. Those who are in love with saree can easily take a few tips from her.

So, we have compiled a few saree-clad photos of the Saheb Bibi Golaam, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy and Take One fame actress exclusively for you.

Take a look.

that purple #afterparty #aboutlastdecember #filmpremier #kiriti [email protected] my hair stylist who succeeds every time. F.O.R.E.V.E.R A post shared by Swastika Mukherjee (@swastikamukherjee13) on Jan 2, 2017 at 4:23am PST

When in a dilemma wear a kancheepuram. And the most incredible jhumkas from #karmasutra will take care of the rest #saree #southsilks #kancheepuramsaree #pujoasche A post shared by Swastika Mukherjee (@swastikamukherjee13) on Sep 23, 2016 at 4:47am PDT