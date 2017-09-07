Twitter, Twitter everywhere!
Twitter indeed is a wonderful world where the actors and their fans can connect with each other.
Time to time, the actors post their cute, funny, cool and delightful photos to keep their fans updated.
Here, we are featuring some interesting tweets of your favourite Bengali film and TV actors. Enjoy!
Kindness Is Power... pic.twitter.com/RKdqJ1dYox— Yash Dasgupta (@Yash_Dasgupta) September 4, 2017
Red becomes the warmest colour when she wears it! pic.twitter.com/0AzXJFLXZ1— Pujarini Ghosh (@pujarinee) September 3, 2017
Feeling independent..pic.twitter.com/mmxoRGsFvN— Rezwan Rabbani Sheik (@RezwanRS_Sunny) August 15, 2017
Aaj zid kar raha hai dil..— Srabanti (@srabantismile) September 7, 2017
.......pic.twitter.com/dsz0zxUBrP
September 5, 2017
After the whole day tiring shoot— Rittika Sen (@SenRittika) September 5, 2017
Gonna get lost in neverlands in next 5 minutes pic.twitter.com/CdeLqezxyl
Sundays be like... pic.twitter.com/kTEJDc0fDu— Anindya Chatterjee (@andyact) September 3, 2017
Sou Saal purana Amrudh..... #betweenTheShot #FlatNo609 #humidity pic.twitter.com/AHxy8d58tO— Tonushree (@tanushree_10) August 26, 2017
