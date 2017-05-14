Hot Downloads

Features

Congrats: Krystle D’souza is the Insta QUEEN of the week

By TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
14 May 2017 12:20 PM

Her radiance can shy away the sun, her elegance can make you drool, yes, she is everything drop dead gorgeous.

We’re talking about none other than the bewitching beauty Krystle D’souza!

She recently launched her own mobile app ‘Krystle Dsouza Official App’ in April. Soon after the launch, the actress took off for an escapade to Europe. 

And in the past week, Krystle has been posting a lot of pictures from her trip. Seems like she is on a constant throwback mood and is missing the time she had during her travel.

Her Instagram posts have been gaining more than 100k likes and more than 400 comments.

Thus, we crown her the Insta Queen of this week!

Check her posts below:

J'aime ma vie #ArcDeTriomphe #Paris #globetrotter #wanderlust #travel #travelgram #kdtravelstheworld #europe

A post shared by Krystle D'souza (@krystledsouza) on

While Krystle reminisces her Europe trip, we are busy getting travel goals from her posts!

