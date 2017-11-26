Congrats: Nia Sharma is the Insta QUEEN of the Week!

The gorgeous and super spunky tinsel town beauty has left us stunned by her latest Instagram clicks. Nia Sharma looks beguiling as ever in all her clicks.

The actress once again proved to be a head turner and looks smoking hot without a doubt. Nia was recently seen in Vikram Bhatt's web series “Twisted” and will be seen again in "Twisted 2" that will be aired on YouTube. The actress surely loves experimenting with her looks and we assure that the fans simply love her sporty and spontaneous side.

Nia is this week's Insta queen of the week with almost 100K Likes and 50K comments on almost all her clicks. We bet you will fall in love with all her clicks as we have fallen head over heels with her enthralling clicks.

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Nov 22, 2017 at 8:14am PST

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Nov 20, 2017 at 6:29am PST

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Nov 18, 2017 at 10:56am PST

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Nov 18, 2017 at 6:04am PST