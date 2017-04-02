Congrats: Parineeti Chopra is the Insta QUEEN of the week

B-town’s talented beauty Parineeti Chopra is once again in news!
After amazing us with her fit avatar, she has now surprised us with her singing talent. Recently the actress launched her debut song Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi that is making people go crazy.
Parineeti keeps a close connect with her fans on her social media accounts and has a huge number of followers.
She is quite active on her Instagram account and loves sharing pictures with her followers.
This week, we declare the much in news Parineeti Chopra, as the Insta Queen of the week. Last week, the actress shared7 pictures on her Instagram account and got more than 100k likes and 1k comments.
Have a look –
Congrats Parineeti.
