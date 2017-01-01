Hot Downloads

Features

Congrats: Priyal Gor is the Insta QUEEN of the week

By TellychakkarTeam
01 Jan 2017 04:35 PM

Bubbly and chirpy Priyal Gor has not only made a place in our hearts with her exceptional acting but also gained immense fame through her character Ichha in Sab TV’s Ichhapyaari Naagin.

We went through her Instagram account which was flooded with cute selfies. Her account also depicts her fashion senses, recent outings and getting clicked with friends.

Seeing some of her stunning pictures we awarded her the Insta Queen of this week award. The pretty face uploaded 5 pictures and got 6K likes and 100 comments on each post.

Take a look at her posts…

A photo posted by Priyal Gor (@priyalgor2) on

A photo posted by Priyal Gor (@priyalgor2) on

A photo posted by Priyal Gor (@priyalgor2) on

A video posted by Priyal Gor (@priyalgor2) on

Congrats pyaari!

