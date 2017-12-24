Congrats: Raftaar is the Insta KING of the Week!

A former member of the popular urban music group Mafia Mundeer, formed by Yo Yo Honey Singh, Dilin Nair famously known by his stage name RAFTAAR is quite famous amongst the youth.

The lad started his career as a dancer with the stage name of MAX. Raftaar released his debut mixtape- WTF Mixtape in 2013. Winner of BritAsia Award for his song “Swag Mera Desi”, he became a household name and delivered many chartbuster hits like ‘Dhup Chik from Fugly’’ ‘Dhaakad from Dangal’, ‘Tamanche Pe Disco form Bullett Raja’, ‘The Pappi Song, Whistle Baja from Heropanti’; and the list is endless. He made his singing debut in Bangla Music Industry with Vishal Dadlani via the film One in 2017.

Now, the fans would get to see Raftaar in MTV Roadies Xtreme wherein he will be one of the gang leaders. Even after being so packed up with so much of work, the singer cum rapper takes time out to stay connected with his fans through social media like Instagram. His posts have garnered more than 75K likes and almost 150 comments and thus we crown him the Insta King of the week.

Have a look at his Insta posts-

