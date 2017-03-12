Congrats: Rannvijay Singh is the Insta KING of the week

Hot and adventurous dude Rannvijay Singh is popular for youth based TV shows like MTV Roadies and Splitsvilla.

Also a film actor, he has created a buzz and the feel of euphoria among the youth through his dare devil performances in the adventurous TV shows.

No doubt, his life is full of entertainment, travel and of course adventure and his Instagram profile proves it. We take a look at his pics from Insta diaries. From his beard looks to classy macho looks, everything is simply perfect. Rannvijay also updates from Roadies and not to forget some mushy pics of his family.

Hence, we award him as the Insta King of the week. The actor uploaded four pictures which got him multiple likes and a lot of comments on each of them.

Take a look…

#roadiesrising #moustache #beardgame #istyleyou #squadrann #squadrannkillinit A post shared by Rannvijay (@rannvijaysingha) on Mar 11, 2017 at 12:55am PST

#roadiesrising #family #brothers @vjgaelyn @princenarula @yuvikachaudhary @harbhajan3 A post shared by Rannvijay (@rannvijaysingha) on Mar 10, 2017 at 7:58am PST

A post shared by Rannvijay (@rannvijaysingha) on Mar 10, 2017 at 7:01am PST

A post shared by Rannvijay (@rannvijaysingha) on Mar 9, 2017 at 1:11am PST

A post shared by Rannvijay (@rannvijaysingha) on Mar 9, 2017 at 12:08am PST

Happy Birthday @priankasingha !!Hope you have an amazing year.Your first bday as a mother!! Kainaat and I are so lucky to have you,we love you loads and loads! A post shared by Rannvijay (@rannvijaysingha) on Mar 7, 2017 at 12:32am PST

A post shared by Rannvijay (@rannvijaysingha) on Mar 7, 2017 at 6:18am PST

Congrats, hottie!