Features

Congrats: Rannvijay Singh is the Insta KING of the week

By TellychakkarTeam
12 Mar 2017 12:23 PM

Hot and adventurous dude Rannvijay Singh is popular for youth based TV shows like MTV Roadies and Splitsvilla.

Also a film actor, he has created a buzz and the feel of euphoria among the youth through his dare devil performances in the adventurous TV shows.

No doubt, his life is full of entertainment, travel and of course adventure and his Instagram profile proves it. We take a look at his pics from Insta diaries. From his beard looks to classy macho looks, everything is simply perfect. Rannvijay also updates from Roadies and not to forget some mushy pics of his family.

Hence, we award him as the Insta King of the week. The actor uploaded four pictures which got him multiple likes and a lot of comments on each of them.

Take a look…

#roadiesrising #moustache #beardgame #istyleyou #squadrann #squadrannkillinit

A post shared by Rannvijay (@rannvijaysingha) on

#roadiesrising #family #brothers @vjgaelyn @princenarula @yuvikachaudhary @harbhajan3

A post shared by Rannvijay (@rannvijaysingha) on

A post shared by Rannvijay (@rannvijaysingha) on

A post shared by Rannvijay (@rannvijaysingha) on

A post shared by Rannvijay (@rannvijaysingha) on

A post shared by Rannvijay (@rannvijaysingha) on

Congrats, hottie! 

Rannvijay Singh, Actor, TV, Host, Bollywood, movie, Insta KING of the week, MTV Roadies, Splitsvilla,

