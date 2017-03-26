Hot Downloads

Congrats: Surbhi Jyoti is the Insta QUEEN of the week

By TellychakkarTeam
26 Mar 2017 02:35 PM

Pretty and talented Surbhi Jyoti, after her stint in Qubool Hai is back to enthrall all with Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai. 

The Punjabi beauty enjoys a great fan following, and is quite popular on social media also. 

She loves to share her pictures and videos with her fans on her Instagram account and they are, well, floored with her actions.

And on public demand, we declare Surbhi as the Insta Queen of the week. The actress has shared 11 pictures on her Instagram account and got more than 40k likes and more than 200 comments.

Have a look -

When @ishashankvyas gave me a surprise visit on my set

A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti) on

Most handsome onscreen brother @sharadkelkar #swag #funcoactor

A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti) on

Those kinda phone calls thanks for this click @stylebysugandhasood

A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti) on

Trapped by #rishabh captured by @sharadkelkar #koilautkeaayahai

A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti) on

Yeh bandhan toooooooo pyar ka bandhan hai @rai_shruti_rai #throwback #friendsforlife #loveyoutothemoonandback

A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti) on

Lehnga love #koilautkeaayahai

A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti) on

Congrats Surbhi.       

 

