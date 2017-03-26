Congrats: Surbhi Jyoti is the Insta QUEEN of the week

Pretty and talented Surbhi Jyoti, after her stint in Qubool Hai is back to enthrall all with Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai.
The Punjabi beauty enjoys a great fan following, and is quite popular on social media also.
She loves to share her pictures and videos with her fans on her Instagram account and they are, well, floored with her actions.
And on public demand, we declare Surbhi as the Insta Queen of the week. The actress has shared 11 pictures on her Instagram account and got more than 40k likes and more than 200 comments.
Have a look -
Congrats Surbhi.
Add new comment