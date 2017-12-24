Hot Downloads

Features

Congrats: Urvashi Rautela is the Insta QUEEN of the Week!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Dec 2017 02:00 PM

Actress Urvashi Rautela is a beauty queen in true sense. Urvashi represented India in Miss Universe 2015 pageant and has been a part of both Bollywood cinema and digital platform.

The glamorous diva has also worked in popular music videos like ‘Love Dose,’ ‘Laal Dupatta’ and ‘Gal Bann Gayi’ with well-known singers including Neha Kakkar, Honey Singh and Mika.

The actress cum model, who acted in Bollywood flicks like Sanam Re and Great Grand Masti, keeps wooing her fans by sharing her gorgeous photos on Instagram. Her posts have earned 99K likes and more than 278 comments which make her the Insta Queen of the week.

