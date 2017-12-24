Congrats: Urvashi Rautela is the Insta QUEEN of the Week!

Actress Urvashi Rautela is a beauty queen in true sense. Urvashi represented India in Miss Universe 2015 pageant and has been a part of both Bollywood cinema and digital platform.

The glamorous diva has also worked in popular music videos like ‘Love Dose,’ ‘Laal Dupatta’ and ‘Gal Bann Gayi’ with well-known singers including Neha Kakkar, Honey Singh and Mika.

The actress cum model, who acted in Bollywood flicks like Sanam Re and Great Grand Masti, keeps wooing her fans by sharing her gorgeous photos on Instagram. Her posts have earned 99K likes and more than 278 comments which make her the Insta Queen of the week.

Have a look!

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA Actor (@urvashirautelaforever) on Dec 19, 2017 at 12:02pm PST

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA Actor (@urvashirautelaforever) on Dec 14, 2017 at 2:41am PST

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA Actor (@urvashirautelaforever) on Dec 20, 2017 at 12:44pm PST

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA Actor (@urvashirautelaforever) on Dec 20, 2017 at 7:52am PST

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELAActor (@urvashirautelaforever) on Dec 20, 2017 at 12:07pm PST

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA Actor (@urvashirautelaforever) on Dec 20, 2017 at 12:31pm PST