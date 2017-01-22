Hot Downloads

Features

Congrats: Yuvraj Thakur is the Insta KING of the week

By TellychakkarTeam
22 Jan 2017 03:48 PM

That Yuvraj Thakur is a heartthrob is not unknown. But did you know that he’s the Insta King of this week?

The hottie is active on social media and loves to upload selfies, pictures with friends, motivational quotes and fitness pictures, along with videos on his Instagram account.

We take a look at his pics from Insta diaries. From candid pose to funny ones, everything is simply perfect.

The actor uploaded ten pictures that fetched him 16K likes and 100 comments on each snap.

Woohoo.

Take a look...

A photo posted by Yuvraj Thakur (@yuv_thehuman) on

A photo posted by Yuvraj Thakur (@yuv_thehuman) on

A photo posted by Yuvraj Thakur (@yuv_thehuman) on

A photo posted by Yuvraj Thakur (@yuv_thehuman) on

Congrats hottie!

Tags > Yuvraj Thakur, TV actor, Insta KING of the week, MTV Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, TV show,

