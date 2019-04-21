Congratulations: Asha Negi is INSTA Queen of the Week!

MUMBAI: The gorgeous Asha Negi is a queen in true sense. The beauty made her television debut with Zee TV’s Pavitra Rishta as Purvi and became a household name.



Asha was even applauded for her role in Ek Mutthi Aasmaan as Kalpana and Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan as Koyal. She also won Indian dance reality show Nach Baliye 6 along with her partner Rithvik Dhanjani. The diva fell in love with Ritwik on the sets of Pavitra Rishta ,and the fans simply adore the couple for their on-screen and off-screen chemistry.



The beauty seemed quite excited for her upcoming web series on ALTBalaji opposite Sharman Joshi, named Baarish. Asha manages her personal and professional life like a pro.



All her posts have got 150K likes and nearly 200 comments. We crown her INSTA Queen of the Week.



Here’s a glimpse of Asha Negi’s Instagram handle!