CONGRATULATIONS: Karan Singh Grover is INSTA King of the Week!

21 Jul 2019 02:00 PM

MUMBAI: This week's Insta King is a heartthrob who rules the hearts of many. He has managed to woo his charm on the audience since his Dill Mill Gayye days. His female fan following speaks for itself.

We are talking about Karan Singh Grover, who is currently acing the character of Mr. Bajaj in Star Plus' popular daily Kasautii Zindagii Kay alongside the gorgeous Erica Fernandes and handsome Parth Samthaan. He was also much loved for his angry persona in Zee TV's Qubool Hai.

The handsome hunk made many hearts skip a beat with his drool-worthy body and heart-melting smile in Dill Mill Gayee.

KSG, who is still considered as the ultimate chocolate boy of television by his female fans, is married to gorgeous Bollywood beauty Bipasha Basu, who is simply loving the salt-and-pepper look on the actor. 

With 120k Likes and 300 comments on all his posts, we crown Karan Singh Grover as Insta King of the Week.

Here's a sneak peek into Karan's Instagram account! 

