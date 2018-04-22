Congratulations: Karan Wahi is the INSTA King of the week!

The hotness meter just rises ten folds as we crown our INSTA king of the week. A former cricketer who started his acting career in 2004 with a popular youth based show Remix alongside Priya Wal and many others. The show got the actor instant fame and made the girls drool on him.



Ranveer Sisodia aka Karan Wahi was later seen in the role of Dr. Siddhant Modi in another youth based show aired on Star One, Dill Mill Gayee alongside biggies like Jennifer Winget, Karan Singh Grover, Sehban Azim and many more. The show was another ticket to fame for Karan that immensely increased his fan following and female fan crushes.

Karan Wahi has hosted several TV shows and awards with utter precision. He made his Bollywood debut in a supporting role with Habib Faisal's romantic comedy Daawat-e-Ishq in 2014 with Ranveer Singh and Parineeti Chopra.



In 2017, Karan showed his daredevil side to his fans by being a part of Colors Fear Factors: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. The fans simply loved his this courageous side and the girls got all the more reasons to be swooned by the actor. Wahi anchored Entertainment Ki Raat and India's Next Superstar in 2018 alongside Rithvik Dhanjani. The charmer made his debut as one of the leads in 2018 in Hate Story 4 opposite Urvashi Rautella and Vivian Bathena.



Wahi is a fitness freak who loves to work on his body and maintains a set gym routine. His Instagram is filled with his gym routine posts that is sending the hearts of his female fans racing!



All his post have got him 100K likes and almost 200 comments crowning him the Insta King of the week. Wahi manages his personal and professional life with such a precision that we are simply in an awe over the desirable and striking lad. Here's a sneak peek into his Instagram profile.

