Congratulations: Manish Raisinghan is INSTA King of the Week!

MUMBAI: The handsome and charismatic Manish Raisinghan started his journey as Sanket in Sapna Babul Ka Bidai and had been a part of major path-breaking shows since. He became a household name for his role in Colors’ popular Sasural Simar Ka as Siddhant Rajendra Bharadwaj aka Aaryan opposite a stellar cast like Abuja Gor, Shoaib Ibrahim, and Dipika Kakar.

He gained massive popularity for his role in Teen Bahuraniyaan. The stunner has not only been a part of the television world but also had a guest appearance in Kareena Kapoor’s Bollywood movie Heroine.

The actor is a man of many talents and was one of the main co-producers for Sab TV’s Namune.

Even though he is caught up amidst his personal life and upcoming projects, the actor still manages to stay connected with his fans.

Almost all his posts have got him 70K likes and nearly 120 comments. We crown him Insta King of the Week.

Take a look at his posts!