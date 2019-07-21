Features

Congratulations: Mohena Kumari Singh is INSTA Queen of the Week!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Jul 2019 02:19 PM

MUMBAI: We are back with yet another beauty to crown for her social media savviness. Mohena Kumari Singh loves to stay active on social media.

The beauty was recently seen acing her role in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and also has a YouTube Vlog titled Rimorav with her on-screen co-stars Rishi Dev and Gaurav Wadhwa.

The actress loves to dance and will soon tie the knot with Suyesh Rawat.

Her posts have got her 100K likes and 150 comments, and we crown her Insta Queen of the Week.

Check out posts from her Instagram handle! 

Tags > Mohena Kumari Singh, Rishi Dev, Insta QUEEN of the week, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

In Pictures: &TV Actors try the face app

In Pictures: &TV Actors try the face app
more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
19 Jul 2019 03:24 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Mohammad Nazim talks about the X-Factor that made him choose Bahu Begum
Mohammad Nazim talks about the X-Factor that made... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

In Pictures: &TV Actors try the face app

In Pictures: &TV Actors try the face app
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Amit Tandon
Amit Tandon
Rishi Bhutani
Rishi Bhutani
Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Mohammad Nazim
Mohammad Nazim
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Amal Sehrawat
Amal Sehrawat
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana

past seven days