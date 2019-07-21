Congratulations: Mohena Kumari Singh is INSTA Queen of the Week!

MUMBAI: We are back with yet another beauty to crown for her social media savviness. Mohena Kumari Singh loves to stay active on social media.

The beauty was recently seen acing her role in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and also has a YouTube Vlog titled Rimorav with her on-screen co-stars Rishi Dev and Gaurav Wadhwa.

The actress loves to dance and will soon tie the knot with Suyesh Rawat.

Her posts have got her 100K likes and 150 comments, and we crown her Insta Queen of the Week.

Check out posts from her Instagram handle!