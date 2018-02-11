Congratulations: Mouni Roy is TellyChakkar's INSTA Queen of the week!

Mumbai: You will be left speechless after seeing this desirable, beautiful woman. With photos that will leave men longing for her and women aspiring to be her, Mouni Roy is most definitely the best choice for this week's Insta Queen.



Serene is what comes to our mind when her name pops up. The actress simply slays in anything and everything she wears.



Mouni is undoubtedly pretty and is an all time stunner. She is one of the most popular faces in television and was well-appreciated for her performances in ‘Devon Ke Dev - Mahadev’ and the ‘Naagin Series.’ It won’t be incorrect to say that the audience simply loves her, not just for her acting but also for her sense of styling.



This gorgeous tinsel town beauty is a Kathak dancer, a stupendous actress and even masters the art of flaunting her killer curves by choosing the best attires that make her look nothing less than a goddess. She would make a perfect style icon if not an actress as she is a style guru for many girls out there.



While she is sets the hotness level soaring high, she is the reason why umpteen hearts have skipped beats. The actress loves staying in touch with her fans through her social media handles and is truly social media savvy.

What do you thik of Mouni Roy?

The love and admiration of her fans is shown in the forms of more than 300K Likes and almost 3000 Comments crowing her the Insta Queen of the week.



TellyChakkar has clubbed together some of the diva’s best clicks that make her the dream girl for each one out there. Have a look and decide for yourself!

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Feb 8, 2018 at 3:58am PST

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Feb 7, 2018 at 9:34pm PST

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Feb 5, 2018 at 7:09am PST

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Feb 5, 2018 at 6:39am PST