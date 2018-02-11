Home > Tv > features
Features

Congratulations: Mouni Roy is TellyChakkar's INSTA Queen of the week!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Feb 2018 04:00 PM

Mumbai: You will be left speechless after seeing this desirable, beautiful woman. With photos that will leave men longing for her and women aspiring to be her, Mouni Roy is most definitely the best choice for this week's Insta Queen.

Serene is what comes to  our mind when her name pops up. The actress simply slays in anything and everything she wears.

Mouni is undoubtedly pretty and is an all time stunner. She is one of the most popular faces in television and was well-appreciated for her performances in ‘Devon Ke Dev - Mahadev’ and the ‘Naagin Series.’ It won’t be incorrect to say that the audience simply loves her, not just for her acting but also for her sense of styling.

This gorgeous tinsel town beauty is a Kathak dancer, a stupendous actress and even masters the art of flaunting her killer curves by choosing the best attires that make her look nothing less than a goddess.  She would make a perfect style icon if not an actress as she is a style guru for many girls out there.

While she is sets the hotness level soaring high, she is the reason why umpteen hearts have skipped beats. The actress loves staying in touch with her fans through her social media handles and is truly social media savvy.

What do you thik of Mouni Roy?

The love and admiration of her fans is shown in the forms of more than 300K Likes and almost 3000 Comments crowing her the Insta Queen of the week. 

TellyChakkar has clubbed together some of the diva’s best clicks that make her the dream girl for each one out there. Have a look and decide for yourself!

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on

Tags > Insta QUEEN of the week, Mouni Roy, Devon Ke Dev - Mahadev, Naagin,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Showt to choose the Tellychakkar
Showters' choice Star of the Week
Winner will be announced on Monday

Slideshow

Goa Sharks practice hard for MTV BCL

Goa Sharks practice hard for MTV BCL
more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
10 Feb 2018 05:45 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Hiten: I love Cricket that's why I'm the captain
Hiten: I love Cricket that's why I'm... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

Zee TV actors at the book launch of 'Touch...

Zee TV actors at the book launch of 'Touch the Sky'
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Jennifer Winget
Jennifer Winget
Manish Tulsiyani
Manish Tulsiyani
Anupriya Kapoor
Anupriya Kapoor
Amir Basir
Amir Basir
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Shashank Vyas
Shashank Vyas
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth
Gunjan Utreja
Yashashri Masurkar

poll

Which rumoured TV couple should finally go public?

Which rumoured TV couple should finally go public?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Will you miss watching Rishton Ka Chakravyuh?

Will you miss watching Rishton Ka Chakravyuh?
previous polls Click Here

past seven days