Congratulations: Parth Samthaan is INSTA King of the Week!

MUMBAI: This week’s Insta King was recently seen rocking the red carpet of the 15th Indian Telly Awards. He was also awarded with the Best Jodi Award with his on screen baliye.

Parth Samthaan rose to fame with his stint in MTV’s popular youth-based show Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan opposite the gorgeous Niti Taylor, and the duo were much loved for their on-screen chemistry.

The actor has managed to woo his charm on his fans and audience and is a rock star in the true sense. He enjoys a huge fan following.

The lad is seen making his fans go gaga over him in the reboot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Anurag Basu opposite Erica Fernandes (Prerna).

Parth loves interacting with his fans, is active on social media, is a gizmo freak, and loves cars.

Almost all his posts have got him nearly 120K likes and nearly 300 comments. Hence, we crown Parth Samthaan as Insta King of the Week.

Take a look at the posts shared by Parth on his social media handle!