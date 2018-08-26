Features

Congratulations: Parth Samthan is INSTA King of the Week!

MUMBAI: This week's Insta King’s stars have been favourable. His fame and popularity in the telly world will soon increase tenfold.

The handsome lad started his career a Chanel V show but rose to fame with MTV’s youth-based show Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan, where he played the lead. The jodi of Manik (Parth Samthan) and Nandini (Niti Taylor) was much loved by the audience, and they are still shipped as 'PaNi' or 'Manan', as fans love to call them.

Parth is currently shooting for Ekta Kapoor’s next big show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, where the charmer will be seen playing the role of Anurag Basu opposite Erika Fernandes (Prerna Bajaj).

The beauty of the telly world is that even though celebrities are caught up amidst hectic schedules, they still manage to stay in touch with their InstaFam. Parth is no different. The hunk is quite active on social networks and keeps fans hooked to his profile by sharing a piece of his life every now and then.

With more than 150K likes and nearly 170 comments, we crown Parth Samthan as INSTA King of the Week.

Take a look at the pictures posted by Parth!

