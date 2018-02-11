Home > Tv > features
Congratulations: TellyChakkar chooses Vishal Singh as the INSTA King of the week!

Mumbai: This weeks Insta King is without a doubt appreciated and loved by fans of varied age groups. He is a household name and has gained a lot of popularity for his role in Star Plus' Sath Nibhana Sathiya as Jigar Modi alongside Gia Manek, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Mohammad Nazim, Rucha Hassanbis and Loveleen Kaur Sasan.

Vishal Singh made his TV debut in 2007 with Sony TV’s Kuch Iss Tarha and later was a part of many other popular TV soaps, such as, Kasamh Se, Kis Desh Mei Hain Meraa Dil, Sath Nibhana Sathiya. Vishal is not only ruling the hearts of the Indian audience but is quite popular and loved for his acting abroad as well.

The fans seem to love the handsome lad and fondly follow him. Vishal has taken his sweet time to transform into the charming lad he is now. Those looks and chiseled abs are something to die for and his fans would completely agree with this.

Caught up amidst heavy work schedules and travel plans, the actor still loves to stay connected to his fans and meeting them. Vishal has had many fond memories with his fans that he absolutely loves.

What do you think of Vishal Singh?

With immense love from his fans in the form of 5K Likes and 750 Comments Vishal Singh is the INSTA King of the week.

Have a look at the clicks and drool as much as you want on this hottie who is raising the hotness metre with his looks and charms.

Get to work ladies!

