Congratulations: Varun Sood is INSTA King of the Week!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Jul 2019 01:00 PM

MUMBAI: This week’s Insta King is the king of many hearts. The charming Varun Sood, who is known for participating in a handful of reality shows like MTV India’s Roadies X2, Splitsvilla 9, and Ace of Space, is indeed a chocolate boy.

Varun made his acting debut with an episodic in MTV Big F Season 2 and is all set for his new series on ALTBalaji, Ragini MMS Returns 2, as Rahul with his lady love Divya Aggarwal. The duo are adored by fans and the audience.

Even though the actor is quite caught up with hectic schedules and work, he is quite social media savvy and loves to stay in touch with his followers.

His posts have got him more than 90K likes and 150 comments. Take a look at Varun Sood’s Instagram handle!

