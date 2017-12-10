Hot Downloads

Features

Five 'COOL' Instagram photos of Neel Bhattacharya you must see

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Dec 2017 04:03 PM

Neel Bhattacharya is one of the good looking actors of Bengali TV shows. Neel is currently playing the male lead role in Zee Bangla’s Stree. He was earlier seen in the soap Thik Jeno Love Story and also acted in the Bengali film Chitra. The stylish actor is quite popular on social media platforms. His recent photos on Instagram will make his admirers go gaga over him. Here we have compiled five photos of the actor exclusively for you.

Check out-

Enjoying the morning Sunshine #petlovers #gym #morning #sunshine #live And #love

A post shared by Neel Bhattacharya (@abhijit.bhattacharya2) on

Time for winter swag... #winteriscoming #winter #live #love #fashion #goblue #

A post shared by Neel Bhattacharya (@abhijit.bhattacharya2) on

Superman everywhere... #marvel #dc #love #myroom #superman #goblue

A post shared by Neel Bhattacharya (@abhijit.bhattacharya2) on

Let style speak... #shoot #love #life #fashion #goblue

A post shared by Neel Bhattacharya (@abhijit.bhattacharya2) on

Motivate yourself in the gym... #gym #workout #love #cheers #goblue

A post shared by Neel Bhattacharya (@abhijit.bhattacharya2) on

Aren’t the pics cool? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.
