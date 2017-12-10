Five 'COOL' Instagram photos of Neel Bhattacharya you must see

Neel Bhattacharya is one of the good looking actors of Bengali TV shows. Neel is currently playing the male lead role in Zee Bangla’s Stree. He was earlier seen in the soap Thik Jeno Love Story and also acted in the Bengali film Chitra. The stylish actor is quite popular on social media platforms. His recent photos on Instagram will make his admirers go gaga over him. Here we have compiled five photos of the actor exclusively for you.
