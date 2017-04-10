Hot Downloads

Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani
Kartik Bhavishya
Kartik Bhavishya
Deepika Singh
Deepika Singh
Anubhav Shrivastava
Anubhav Shrivastava
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Hussain Kuwajerwala
Hussain Kuwajerwala
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam
Ravi Bhatia
Ravi Bhatia

Slideshow

Celebs at Karan Johar's birthday bash

Manish Malhotra. Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora and Alia Bhatt
more slideshows Click Here

pic of the day
Appu ki Dulhaniya!!!

Appu ki Dulhaniya!!!

more pics Click Here

poll

Which 'kids' reality show are you EXCITED to watch?

Which 'kids' reality show are you EXCITED to watch?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > features
Features

FUN Tweets of Bong actors you must see

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Apr 2017 12:38 PM

Twitter, Twitter everywhere!!!

Twitter indeed is a wonderful world where the actors and their fans can connect with each other.

Time to time, the actors of T-town post their cute, funny, and delightful photos to keep their fans updated.

Here we are featuring some interesting tweets of your favourite actors. Enjoy!!!

Tags > FUN tweets, Bong actors,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top