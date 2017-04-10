FUN Tweets of Bong actors you must see

Twitter, Twitter everywhere!!!
Twitter indeed is a wonderful world where the actors and their fans can connect with each other.
Time to time, the actors of T-town post their cute, funny, and delightful photos to keep their fans updated.
Here we are featuring some interesting tweets of your favourite actors. Enjoy!!!
we love flowers...posing with my munchkin @aneelovesbieber #byebyehub #dinnerdate️@tajbengal pic.twitter.com/MRXDaxl72v— Swastika Mukherjee (@swastika24) March 30, 2017
Hi everyone!enjoy your Sunday evening pic.twitter.com/DEjQiGhnFf— Payel Sarkar (@Paayel_12353) March 26, 2017
Looking bak 2 the roads passed might not be always concrete but ur aspirations nd dreams shuld be.. pic.twitter.com/CYUimcNcuX— Mimssi (@mimichakraborty) April 5, 2017
And finally the shoot is over after a long tiring dayPhew but happy with the final outcome..will share update soon pic.twitter.com/pYs8AZVuHK— Koushani Mukherjee (@KoushaniMukher1) March 24, 2017
FEW THINGS ON EARTH GIVE U MORE SATISFACTION THAN FAME AND MONEY.. #truelove pic.twitter.com/84ulfHj51E— ANKUSH (@AnkushLoveUAll) March 30, 2017
#casualclickpic.twitter.com/YXCk3HwTw3— subhashree ganguly (@subhashreesotwe) April 5, 2017
Evening Coffee !! pic.twitter.com/aWovA9nMRx— Bonny (@bonysengupta) April 4, 2017
Happy me cZ it's Sunday n it's my Cheat day aswell... waiting fr my lunch#nodietday pic.twitter.com/F134fYH6Hw— Sayantika Banerjee (@sayantika12) April 2, 2017
Late nite pack up... #SugarCraving #MoltenChocoLavaCake #sinfulPleasures gunnie ppl pic.twitter.com/Fa3KV8Ncsh— Nusrat Is ONE (@nusratchirps) April 1, 2017
Add new comment