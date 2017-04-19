FUN tweets of TV celebs that you just can't MISS

Along with being passionate about their work, TV celebs are quite addicted towards social media as well. They love to share their cute, lovely and fun pictures with their followers on their social media profiles and what’s the best platform to share the pictures than Twitter, where they have immense fan following?

They simply love to tweet their pictures quite often!!!

Tellychakkar.com shares some of the fun and awesome tweets shared by your favorite celebs recently. Have a look –

Flaunt a "Gogfie" like me on #Selfiestan and #GioneeSPL If you're in it, you could win it - this wicked Gionee A1 @GioneeIndia pic.twitter.com/PVsGatUWeA — Jennifer Winget (@jenwinget) April 14, 2017

@vivekdahiya08, I, you and #NachBaliye8! Now all we need is pop corns....tonight at 8pm on @StarPlus. pic.twitter.com/4kwRc7cqjO — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) April 15, 2017

Happy shining faces after having finished a gargantuan Sunday evening going into Monday 9 am kinda shoot --> pic.twitter.com/hF3npmC3Mi — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) 17 April 2017

never in my life did I ever think anyone could make me take my shirt off but @AlaghDanny and @sargun_mehta managed it pic.twitter.com/7p2Gg1cdvq — Ravi Dubey (@_ravidubey) April 17, 2017

Introducing KAMINI MATHUR ...#LoveKaHaiIntezaar CMG SOON ON STAR PLUS pic.twitter.com/TtRiEhVRJn — iamsanjeeda (@iamsanjeeda) April 18, 2017

Which one of these is your favorite? Do share with us in the comments below.