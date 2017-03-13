Hot Downloads

If you play safe, then one night stands are interesting: Varunn Jain

TV News > features
Features

Have a Safe Holi, say TV celebs

By TellychakkarTeam
13 Mar 2017 12:16 PM

Popularly known as festival of colours, traditionally Holi marks the beginning of spring.

The celebration definitely brings joy and happiness for us. But sometimes it can create trouble for others.

So here, on Tellychakkar.com our own TV celebs decide to spread the message of having a spirited and safe Holi.

Abhishek Malik

The first and the most imp thing, wear full sleeves clothes. Secondly apply olive oil or mustard oil on your body. Also go for herbal colours and focus more on food. Wish everyone a great Holi!

Sahil Salathia

Please please don't waste water! Play a dry Holi with natural colors! And don't get your pets involved in the whole game; Holi is not for them!

Shikha Singh

I would like to advise people to use organic colours and save water.  Also, do not create nuisance for the animals on the road, especially dogs. These colours can actually cause severe skin diseases and even be fatal. Our enjoyment should not cause any harm to any other person or animal. Happy Holi to everyone and have lots of fun and dance till you drop.

Rohan Gandotra

Holi is a festival of joy, so doesn’t mean joy only comes from bhang and alcohol. The original joy of Holi is playing with your family and friends with gulaal (don’t use chemical), having some amazing sweets and dancing to the Holi beats. I understand many people take advantage of Holi and try to get close, but it’s all on one’s self. You can maintain a safe distance and one would automatically get the vibe from you of not messing up

Ssudip Sahir

I definitely feel that one should avoid chemical colours as they can be very harmful. Also, play safely and don't force people who don't want to play. Let everyone have a choice!

Megha Chakraborty

I play Holi only with Gulal to avoid chemically mixed colours. I request all of you to not throw colours on stray animals because it harms them. Happy Holi to all. Make your life always be colourful.

Have a colourful Holi!!

Tags > Safe Holi, TV celebs, Abhishek Malik, Sahil Salathia, Shikha Singh, Rohan Gandotra, Ssudip Sahir, Megha Chakraborty,

Also See

Latest

