I abstain from doing Naagin or any supernatural roles: Gurdeep Kohli

The lady with a million dollar smile Gurdeep Kohli can charm anyone with her affectionate and warm personality. The beautiful actress has made her comeback with Zee TV’s Sethji. She is seen playing the centralized character of Sethji.

At the launch of the show, when Gurdeep entered the venue, decked up in a lovely navari saree, beautified with glittery jewellery, everyone was awestruck with her beauty.

The Sanjivani fame actress finds her role in Sethji challenging and an important reason to choose the show as her comeback on TV.

In a chat with us, Gurdeep spoke about her character, show, motherhood, reality shows and more...

Excerpts:

Gurdeep, in your earlier interviews you had mentioned that you are very choosy when it comes to work, so what made you to make your comeback with Sethji?

There were lots of offers but that time my priorities were my kids and family. I have rejected many shows and had also declined Sethji but they called me and asked me to hear the story once. The research and role was powerful for an actor and I just could not reject it.

Do you relate to the character of Sethji?

Yes, to some extent. Sethji takes care of her villagers and I take care of my family in real life. I am Sethji in my personal and professional life.

The show will have the blend of rural and urban, so what kind of ideology you have in real life and would you like to inculcate the same thoughts in your kids?

I completely believe that we have strong roots. I would like to give an example that when my kids fall sick I don’t take them directly to doctor but first try natural remedies.

You are the main protagonist of the show so do you feel pressurized?

Well, I don’t feel pressurized but the responsibility is few more percentage higher on my shoulders as I have been around in the industry and rest of the cast is new. I am responsible to garner some TRPs and hoping that like my others shows, people would enjoy watching Sethji as well.

Being a mother, how do you balance your personal and professional life?

With being around for so many years you come along with some perks so it helps to multitask and balance the both.

Do you think actors like you, who have been in the fraternity for so long, get good work on TV?

Well, I don’t know about others but I have been very lucky. I don’t want to be a mother of a main lead, getting featured only for few scenes.

We still remember that you were working in your pregnancy period, and now we see many actresses happily flaunting their baby bumps…

Absolutely, I have seen the transition period. In fact, I was working till my last trimester. I was heavily pregnant and yet worked with grace and comfort. Also it was great of all the makers who accepted me in that. Initially, actors used to not reveal that they were married or have kids but now time has changed.

What kind of a mother are you?

(Smiles) Trying to be a good mother and teaching good principles to them. You cannot be strict, as they have their own ways of thinking so you have to understand them, and blend them into their world and still tell them what is right and wrong. So I am a flexible mother to my kids.

Do you see television getting evolved over the years?

I find television very regressive with the kind of shows being made on small screen. I abstain from doing Naagin or any supernatural roles.

What about your Bollywood aspiration?

After Rowdy Rascal I didn’t get time to meet people and focus on my Bollywood career but now I hope with this character people will take notice.

You and your husband Arjun (Punj) both are entrepreneur along with being actor, so do you think actors should have a backup plan?

Definitely, actors or anybody, we should be multi tasking.

Why we have never seen you getting dragged in any controversies?

Don’t I thank my lucky stars for that (laughs)? I don’t like to be with messed up people so it helps me to stay away from controversies. I concentrate on my work and go home.

What matters to you good script or money?

Both, as we actors put in a lot of hard work. There were times when I worked for free but now you need both.

We have seen you hosting, so do you wish to host more shows in future?

I would love to host. I have arrived now and I want to do different kinds of things on TV.

Can you describe Sethji in three words?

Strong, powerful and self sufficient.

Good luck, Gurdeep!