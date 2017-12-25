Hot Downloads

I would have been a cricketer if not an actor, says Aasif Sheikh

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Dec 2017 10:02 AM

Time and again, the astounding actor has managed to keep us hooked with our TV screens because of his stupendous acting skills. Aasif began his TV career with Doordarshan’s Hum Log and is quite famous for his phenomenal acting skills in Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai as Vibhuti Narayan Mishra. 

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Aasif  had once revealed, he is one out of few TV celebs who has never watched the Colors reality series Bigg Boss and has no inclination of being a part of the series ever. The actor prefers to spend his leisure with his family.

In an out-spoken chat with TellyChakkar, the actor shared about his possessions, his defining moments and many more.

Read on to know more about what the actor has to share with his fans...  

· Good script or money? 

Scripts and money both.

· Roles that you wish to play in the future? 

(Thinks) I feel I have almost played all sorts of roles but a role of a common man is something I would wish to play.

· Bollywood hotties you would like to work with?

Naseer Bhai, Amit Ji, Ranveer Singh.

· If you get a chance to go back in time, what time do you want to go back to? 

Without a doubt the time when I was a toddler, an infant.

· What keeps you away from controversy?

Focus and consistency. One shall always believe that what he or she is doing is important rather focusing on what others are doing.  

· What would you have been if not a TV actor?

I would have for sure been a cricketer. I have played in the national tournaments for the same.  

· If given a chance, who would you like to go on a date from Shubhangi and Saumya?

(Laughs) None actually! Why would I want to go on a date with anyone when I have a beautiful wife. I would rather revamp my marriage.  

· Which past show do you think shall me re-made?

Nowadays the content is entirely missing the script of the shows, so if a past show is being re-made, I feel Buniyad, Malgudi Days, Yeh Jo Zindagi Hai; with a great cast can be.

· What will be the last words to be written on your grave?

“The woods are lovely, deep and dark. But I have promises to keep, and miles to go before I sleep – Robert Fross”

· What was one of your most defining moments in life?

I would say, becoming an actor and getting this show is the most defining moment of my life.  

· If you could only keep five possessions, what would they be?

Morals, Values, Character, Identity and most importantly Me.





Aasif Sheikh, cricketer, Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai, Vibhuti Narayan Mishra

