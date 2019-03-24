IPL madness is here!

MUMBAI: IPL is just around the corner and our favourite actors tell us how they feel about the tournament and who they are supporting this year.



Ssharad Malhotra: IPL is one of the coolest cricketing franchises and I'm so looking forward to all the KKR and Mumbai Indian matches. Yes, if time and my work schedule permits, I would love to and go witness the hysteria live in action.

IPL is a mix of glamour, fame, money and cricket as well. It serves as a complete entertainment package.

I support KKR all the way. The first and foremost reason is that I belong to Kolkata (hometown ) and secondly the team's face and the owner is Mr Shahrukh Khan who happens to be my all time favourite Bollywood actor.



Rohitashv Gour: I am not very excited for IPL as when it starts, the television shows' TRP starts dropping. It's only a means of glamour and money. I have never supported IPL and I think that all of these matches are fixed so there is no point in spending time on it. I am not at all excited for IPL.



Rohit Purohit: I am very excited about IPL as I love cricket. I will definitely try to go to one of the matches. Yes, there is glamour and a lot of money in IPL but I don’t think it has changed the meaning of the game. In fact it has taken it on a different level altogether after all it has given India so many amazing players. So many players have got the opportunity and chance to come out in the limelight due to this platform. And since I am from Jaipur, I always support Rajasthan Royals and then comes the number of Mumbai followed by CSK.



Jason Shah: IPL is definitely very entertaining. It has changed cricket in a lot of ways. People play better cricket now. I personally don't watch it anymore as most of these games are match-fixed and most of the times the matches are turned around and it seems uncanny. So, I sometimes watch here and there and keep up with it. I think it has does not have to do with the performance overall. It's a different ball game,. I support Mumbai Indians but I am not a die hard cricket fan.



Bhanujeet Singh Sudan: I don't take IPL as a cricket match. Rather, it's an event which happens everywhere. There is a match happening and there is also dance happening, superstars coming, parties happening. If you really check out the details then it's not a match but an event. It's a means to make money. I have always support Mumbai Indians. I am excited for it.



Jasmin Bhasin: I am excited for IPL. I support Rajasthan Royals as I belong to Rajasthan. I don't get time because of my hectic schedules so I haven't thought of going to watch live matches. But if I get the time then I generally watch it in bits and pieces. Yes, it's true that IPL is a mix of glamour and money and then comes the performance.



Tinaa Dattaa: I am very excited for IPL. I support KKR and I try my level best to follow the matches of KKR. Yes, I believe that the IPL game has become more of a glamour and money affair then real cricket. But when people watch it then it's worth it. It's both a mix of entertainment and cricket. So I am excited about it.



Kishori Shahane Vij: Yes, I am very excited for IPL. I don't think that the real meaning of cricket has changed but a lot of new talent have got the limelight under IPL. IPL has provided a platform for new talent, thus performance has to be at the peak. There is glamour and money and there is nothing wrong in that as everyone wants to be rich. I am supporting Mumbai Indians as I have always adored Sachin Tendulkar and he is the ambassador of Mumbai Indians and the second reason is because I like Nita Ambani.

