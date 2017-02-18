Javed Ali shares 5 reasons to watch Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 6

Zee TV is back with its cult singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs season 6.

The ‘back to school’ format will feature soulful playback singer Javed Ali, music composer-turned-actor Himesh Reshammiya and singing sensation Neha Kakkar. The host and dost of the show is the talented Aditya Narayan.

With so many other singing reality shows on board, we asked Javed to share five reasons why viewers should watch Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs.

Here's what he shared:

Extraordinary talent

The auditions took place across 27 cities from which final 15 contestants were selected. The kids who will now compete in the show are talented and extraordinary.

Jury members

Apart from judges, we will have 30 jury members who are masters in their field. With so many talented people in one show, the kids will get proper guidance and knowledge about singing.

Judges bond

Our thinking towards each child is same and that’s why we share a great bond. It’s important to have unity amongst judges.

Entertainment

Viewers can expect a mix of emotions in the show. Along with superb singing performances, people would know about the child’s singing background and struggle.

Genuine reality show:

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is one of the cult signing reality shows on Indian television. The show has provided a platform to many singers.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs season 6 will air from February 25, replacing Brahmarakshas.