Dussehra is round the corner and our TV actors share their favourite memories of the festival and what it means to them.

Vivian Dsena – Back in Bhopal, we used to go and visit Ramleela maidaan in a group. The tale of Ram Leela always used to make me curious about Ram and Ravan. In textbooks also, I had read the story and it was always inspiring to know how good won over evil. Dussehra holidays were a lot of fun and we would eat a lot of Ghar ka khana and play around. I still feel like a child when I see Ramleela happening in Mumbai. Our history is rich in culture and real stories and this story appeals to every child

Karan Wahi - Dussera was a fun festival for me as a child, as we would go with the family to see the Ram Leela. I would then make my Raavan with my colony friends and burn the effigies.