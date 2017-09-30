Which paparazzi leak shocked you the most?
Dussehra is round the corner and our TV actors share their favourite memories of the festival and what it means to them.
Vivian Dsena – Back in Bhopal, we used to go and visit Ramleela maidaan in a group. The tale of Ram Leela always used to make me curious about Ram and Ravan. In textbooks also, I had read the story and it was always inspiring to know how good won over evil. Dussehra holidays were a lot of fun and we would eat a lot of Ghar ka khana and play around. I still feel like a child when I see Ramleela happening in Mumbai. Our history is rich in culture and real stories and this story appeals to every child
Karan Wahi - Dussera was a fun festival for me as a child, as we would go with the family to see the Ram Leela. I would then make my Raavan with my colony friends and burn the effigies.
Rashami Desai - I love to see Ravan Dehen. I have great childhood memories of going for Ram Leela and Ravan Dehen. Dussehra has a festive fervour and gives me a good feeling. I like to see people dressed up everywhere and family gatherings are a delight too, during this time.
Ssharad Malhotraa - Dussehra means festivities and celebrations, the weather is also pleasant. The best memory that I have of the festival is when I played Ram in school and I got standing applause for my performance. I feel nostalgic when I think about it.
Sheeba - Dussehra is, of course, a triumph of good over evil but for me, it's a good day filled with fun. I do sindoor khela with my friends at the Durga pooja. On the occasion of Dussehra, one negative thing I would like to overcome for me would be eating less sugar. I need to fight that evil.
Kinshuk Mahajan – Dussehra, for me, means spending time with my family. During my childhood, we would wait till the evening, so that we could go and watch the Ravan effigies burning, but now it’s more about reconnecting with my loved ones.
