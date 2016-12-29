Kashmira Irani shares 5 reasons to DATE a 'Parsi' girl

Who doesn’t want to date a girl who is fun loving, caring and full of life?

The perky pretty actress Kashmira Irani, who was last seen in Manmarziyan, counts herself as a proud Parsi. She believes that a Parsi girl makes a great girlfriend.

So guys, if you are single and ready to mingle then here’s Kashmira sharing five reasons why you should date a Parsi girl.

Great sense of humour

Parsi girls have craziest sense of humour and people enjoy their company.

Party animals

It’s always a party when you meet the family.

Foodies

You get to eat the best of food at family get-togethers.

Talkative

You don’t have to try too hard to make a conversation because she does all the talking.

Maniacs

You can call her mad and she won’t be offended.

Any Parsi girl in your gang? Then ask her out now!