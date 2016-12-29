Hot Downloads

Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Sangram Singh
Sangram Singh
Gaurav Khanna
Gaurav Khanna
A. P. J. Abdul Kalam
A. P. J. Abdul Kalam
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja
Akshay Sethi
Akshay Sethi

quickie
Amit Gaur

Intelligent successful women bowl me over: Amit Gaur

more quickie Click Here

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

Slideshow

Checkout: ‘Beauty Queens’ of Indian Television!

Erica Fernandes reached great heights in the world of fashion by winning numerous awards and titles. The glorious achievements include Bombay Times Fresh Face 2010, Pantaloons Femina Miss Fresh Face 2011, Pantaloons Femina Miss Maharashtra 2011, Pantaloons Femina Miss India 2012 (currently a finalist).
more slideshows Click Here

pic of the day
The Fairies!!

The Fairies!!

more pics Click Here

poll

Rohan Mehra or Swami Om: Who are you supporting in BB 10?

Rohan Mehra or Swami Om: Who are you supporting in BB 10?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > features
Features

Kashmira Irani shares 5 reasons to DATE a 'Parsi' girl

By TellychakkarTeam
29 Dec 2016 03:30 PM

Who doesn’t want to date a girl who is fun loving, caring and full of life?

The perky pretty actress Kashmira Irani, who was last seen in Manmarziyan, counts herself as a proud Parsi. She believes that a Parsi girl makes a great girlfriend.  

So guys, if you are single and ready to mingle then here’s Kashmira sharing five reasons why you should date a Parsi girl.

 

Great sense of humour

Parsi girls have craziest sense of humour and people enjoy their company.

Party animals

It’s always a party when you meet the family. 

Foodies

You get to eat the best of food at family get-togethers.

Talkative

You don’t have to try too hard to make a conversation because she does all the talking.

Maniacs

You can call her mad and she won’t be offended.

Any Parsi girl in your gang? Then ask her out now!

Tags > Manmarziyan, Kashmira Irani, reasons, Parsi girl, DATE, Great sense of humour, party animals, Foodies, Talkative, Maniacs,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top