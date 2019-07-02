Features

Kritika Kamra wasn't the first choice for Kitni Mohabbat Hai. Read on to know more unknown facts about her!

By TellychakkarTeam
02 Jul 2019 08:03 PM

MUMBAI: Kritika Kamra is definitely one of the most stylish actresses on Indian television today. She is a natural beauty. She shot to fame for playing the role of Arohi in Kitni Mohabbat Hai and subsequently starred in many popular daily series. She was last seen as Ananya in media-based drama Reporters.

Here some unknown facts about the gorgeous and talented actress.

1). In 2008, she made her television debut with Zee Next series Yahan Ke Hum Sikander.

2) She rose to fame with her performance as Arohi in Kitni Mohabbat Hai, but she wasn’t the first choice to play the role. Chetna Pande was almost finalized for it.

3) She was also seen in dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7 along with choreographer Savio.

4) She was the host of the second season of MTV India program Webbed.

5) Kritika got the Cyber Celebrity of the Year 2015 Award at the National Conference on Cyber Crime Control held in 2015 at Mumbai.

6) She dated Karan Kundra, her costar in Kitni Mohabbat Hai. But they split up a few years ago, disappointing their fans.

