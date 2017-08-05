Koushani Mukherjee, who acted in Bengali flicks like Tomake Chai, Parbona Ami Chartey Tokey and Kelor Kirti, is one of the popular faces of Tollywood. The beautiful actress is quite stylish in real life and her social media account is the proof of it. So, readers, we bring to you five latest stunning Instagram looks of the actress exclusively for you. The looks surely will give some fashion tips to the girls and make the boys go weak in their knees. Check out-

Lost in beach A post shared by Koushani (@myself_koushani) on Mar 3, 2017 at 2:34am PST

Bali vibes poses and clicks A post shared by Koushani (@myself_koushani) on Feb 28, 2017 at 2:08am PST

It's the vibes that makes me glow in this pic A post shared by Koushani (@myself_koushani) on Feb 21, 2017 at 8:56am PST

Happy Sunday frnds A post shared by Koushani (@myself_koushani) on Jan 21, 2017 at 10:30pm PST

Invites#partyseason#decemberlove#style#pose A post shared by Koushani (@myself_koushani) on Dec 12, 2016 at 6:49am PST

Aren't the looks cool and stylish?