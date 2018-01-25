Home > Tv > features
Must Check: 5 most gorgeous telly actors’ engagement rings

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Jan 2018 02:15 PM

Mumbai, 25 January 2018: Most of us spend a lot of time admiring everything about the television celebrity couples – their love story, on screen appearance, outfits, and, of course, engagement rings. Folks, get comfortable with your mouth hanging open, because we guarantee these fabulous rings of the television beauties will leave you speechless.

Here we go-

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary

The Big Boss 9 love birds recently made their relationship public. Their rapport had set many tongues wagging only for the rumours to be confirmed. A viral video further fueled the speculation with them flaunting their rings on social media.

Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey

The gorgeous actress Sargun Mehta leaves no opportunity to flaunt her lovely diamond ring.  Sargun’s diamond ring has surely made a serious style statement.  

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya

Telly world’s most favourite couple Divyanka and Vivek not only created a lot of buzz in the tinsel town during their wedding but also their engagement. Divyanka’s round cut diamond ring has surely made a serious style statement. Her elegant round cut diamond ring is a total showstopper.

Aashka Goaradia and Brent Globe

Aashka Goradia, one of the famous and gorgeous actresses from Indian television fraternity, tied the knot with her American beau, Brent Globe. Brent gifted his lady love the prettiest diamond ring with two sapphires, which will give you serious couple goals.

Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal

Sanaya’s crown look diamond ring is a total show stealer. This intricate oval cut diamond embellished with small round diamonds is royal yet so subtle.

Aren’t the engagement rings stunning?

Shout out your thoughts in the comment section below. 

