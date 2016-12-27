Hot Downloads

Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Parth Samthaan
Parth Samthaan
Priyanka Bassi
Priyanka Bassi
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Monica Dogra
Monica Dogra
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus
Vrushali Chavan
Vrushali Chavan
Arya Babbar
Arya Babbar

quickie
Amit Gaur

Intelligent successful women bowl me over: Amit Gaur

more quickie Click Here

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

Slideshow

Launch of Telly Calendar 2017

Sunny Arora, Director Marinating Films along with the calendar girls
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Salman Khan's 51st birthday bash!

Salman Khan's 51st birthday bash!
more slideshows Click Here

poll

Which TV couple's chemistry do you love the most?

Which TV couple's chemistry do you love the most?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Salman throws Priyanka out of BB 10: right or wrong?

Salman throws Priyanka out of BB 10: right or wrong?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > features
Features

Must Watch Instapics of lovebirds Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka

By TellychakkarTeam
27 Dec 2016 04:55 PM

Instagram is one social platform where from commoners to celebrities, everyone likes to share their candid photos.

One such cute couple is Drashti Dhami and her better half Neeraj Khemka. Though Neeraj is a non actor but his personality matches with that of gorgeous diva Drashti.

Drashti and Neeraj are a happily married couple and after seeing their pictures one can easily say that they are madly in love with each other. Have a look at these cute coochie coo pictures of them.

A photo posted by drashti (@dhamidrashti) on

A photo posted by drashti (@dhamidrashti) on

A photo posted by drashti (@dhamidrashti) on

A photo posted by drashti (@dhamidrashti) on

A photo posted by drashti (@dhamidrashti) on

A photo posted by drashti (@dhamidrashti) on

A photo posted by drashti (@dhamidrashti) on

A photo posted by drashti (@dhamidrashti) on

A photo posted by drashti (@dhamidrashti) on

Do like, share and comment!!!

Tags > lovebirds, Drashti Dhami, Neeraj Khemka, TV actress, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, happily married couple,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top