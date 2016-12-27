Must Watch Instapics of lovebirds Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka

Which TV couple's chemistry do you love the most?
Salman throws Priyanka out of BB 10: right or wrong?
Instagram is one social platform where from commoners to celebrities, everyone likes to share their candid photos.
One such cute couple is Drashti Dhami and her better half Neeraj Khemka. Though Neeraj is a non actor but his personality matches with that of gorgeous diva Drashti.
Drashti and Neeraj are a happily married couple and after seeing their pictures one can easily say that they are madly in love with each other. Have a look at these cute coochie coo pictures of them.
Do like, share and comment!!!
Add new comment