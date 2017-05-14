“My Mom, My World,” say TV celebs

Renowned poet Samuel Taylor Coleridge has rightly said, “The love of the mother is the veil of a softer light between the heart and heavenly Father.”

We have all grown up with the belief that ‘God could not be everywhere so he made Mothers’.

Mother is special to everyone and our life revolves around them. From being a friend, tutor, guide, critic, she singlehandedly masters all her duties.

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, we spoke to TV celebs and this is what they said about their relationship with their mothers.

Rudra Soni

My mother means God to me. I am going to make cards for her, and also to write multiple chits with messages that she can read every morning. Every memory shared with her is special and I wish her a Happy Mother’s Day.

Rashami Desai

I learned the value of discipline from my mom, who is a teacher, and it has always helped in my life. My mother has taught me that hard work is the only investment that never fails. My mother is my lifeline and I can’t think of a life without her. Her happiness is of utmost importance to me. She is a positive person and one of the greatest influences on me. She has always stood by me through thick and thin.

Kanwar Dhillon

Mom means the world to me. Like every year I will buy her a good gift and take her out for lunch or dinner, depending on my shooting schedule. I don’t think we need any special day to pamper our mother or make them happy. For me Mother’s Day is every day! My fondest memories are of me making cards for my mom as a kid and buying cakes from my pocket money without fail.

Rupali Ganguly

My mother means everything to me. She keeps us in womb for nine months, and helps us in every process of life. She is with us when you step in the new house and have your own family. Every memory shared with her is special. Since Mother’s Day is a special time, we will go out for lunch date. Earlier, I used to go with my mom and Nani but now that my Nani is no more, I will go with my mom and my son. We will go on shopping too.

Rohan Gandotra

Mom, the word itself is a very strong word. Mom means everything to me, my strength, my confidence, my love and what all. There are no words to describe love for my mom. Since she is in Delhi, I am planning to send a bouquet to her and as she is fond of Sketchers footwear; will gift a couple of that too. Being a Punjabi mother, she has taught me to ‘eat, sleep and repeat’, which I sincerely follow. Mom, you are my strength. Just stay by my side as you always do.

Shrenu Parekh

My mother is my world, my strength. Every memory- happy or sad, when shared with her, becomes special. One beautiful memory is of my mom dropping me to school on her Sunny (Scooty). My mother is very emotional, even if I sing a song, she would get emotional and tears will roll out from her eyes. Other surprises are given by Tellychakkar through their beautiful stories like these. I am sure she will be really happy reading this.

Wishing all these mommies a very Happy Mother’s Day!!!