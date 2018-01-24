NationalGirlChildDay: Girl power that rules the Entertainment fraternity

Mumbai, 24 January, 2018: Gone are the days when people had the mentality that girls are weaker than boys.

Today girls are shouldering with men, in fact, some are way ahead proving their superiority in every field of life. Indian television fraternity is not behind and have a range of women who have set an example for others with the excellence in their respective fields.

On the occasion of National Girl Child’s Day, TellyChakkar has listed down some of the top women who have taken the TV industry to its peak with their creative contribution to their respective field -

She is the queen of television! Yes, we hope that you must have already guessed whom are we talking about. She is none other than producer Ekta Kapoor, who has undoubtedly given some of the best TV shows and characters to the Indian television. In a recent talk show, Ekta revealed how she has come a long way in the industry with her determination after facing a lot of rejections from different channels.

Not only in the television industry but Ekta has successfully spread her horizons in films and now is all set to rule the digital space with her new venture ALT Balaji. She is truly an example of a strong and an independent woman that many look up to.

The fraternity has a bunch of multi-talented actresses but when it comes to excellence, then Smriti Irani is the name that first hits our mind. After being one of the finalists of Miss India in 1998, Irani made her way to the small screen and she rose to fame as Tulsi from Ekta Kapoor’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She became a household name in no time.

Smriti also tried her hands at production and then she made her way into politics. She is currently the Information and Broadcasting and Textiles Minister in the Government of India. No doubt, this multi-talented lady is an inspiration for all and has set an example for girls across the nation.

Aruna Irani! Who isn’t familiar with this na+me? She is multi-talented… in the field of acting, direction and production; she has set a mark in the industry with her talent. Aruna had to quit studies at a very young age and step into the field of acting where she portrayed the childhood characters in popular movies. After having more than a hundred movies in her credit as an actor, Aruna bagged some of the most prestigious awards including Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award.

She also acted in numerous television shows and produced a lot of TV shows. She also turned a director for the very popular TV series Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chand.

In the field of acting, production and direction, it's girl power all the way!

The girl power is ruling in the field of TV writing too. Anuradha Tewari is renowned for her excellence in this field. Starting off her career as a screenplay writer, she went on to become a director and programming head for an esteemed organization. She has many popular TV dramas and movies in her kitty as a screenplay writer.

A woman can successfully achieve everything if she has the determination to pursue an endeavor. Our laughter queen Bharti Singh knows it all. With her excellent sense of humor and spontaneity, Bharti rules the genre of comedy ahead of all the men.

These are just examples to show that a girl child has the power to shine all the way. There is girl power ruling the fields of cinematography, make-up and stunt.

They have certainly made their parents proud with their excellence and proved that a girl child is truly a blessing.

TellyChakkar salutes these creative minds! Way to go girls!