In Pics: 'INSTA' masti of TV celebs
Celebs usually take to the social networking platform Instagram and share a slice of their lives via pics with their fans. In case you all missed it, Tellychakkar.com presents the top TV actors instapics which you need to see. Enjoy!Dreamer – Niti Taylor Symbol of love – Shakti Arora and Neha Saxena Crazy 3 – Surbhi Jyoti, Surbhi Chandna and Varun Toorkey Red hot – Mouni Roy Royal couple – Karan Kundra and Anusha Foodie – Krystle D’souza Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii - Drashti Dhami and Additi Gupta Happy trio – Suyyash, Karan and Rithvik Pagalpanti – Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi – Arjun Bijlani with wife Cutiepie – Disha Parmar Simply beautiful – Tinaa Dattaa Which one is your favourite? Share with us in the comment box below.
