Features

In Pics: 'INSTA' masti of TV celebs

By TellychakkarTeam
28 Dec 2016 06:33 PM

Celebs usually take to the social networking platform Instagram and share a slice of their lives via pics with their fans. In case you all missed it, Tellychakkar.com presents the top TV actors instapics which you need to see. Enjoy!


Dreamer – Niti Taylor

A photo posted by Niti Taylor (@nititaylor) on


Symbol of love – Shakti Arora and Neha Saxena

A photo posted by Shakti Arora (@shaktiarora) on


Crazy 3 – Surbhi Jyoti, Surbhi Chandna and Varun Toorkey


Red hot – Mouni Roy

A photo posted by mon (@imouniroy) on


Royal couple – Karan Kundra and Anusha

A photo posted by Karan Kundra (@kkundra) on


Foodie – Krystle D’souza


Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii - Drashti Dhami and Additi Gupta

A photo posted by Additi Gupta (@additigupta) on


Happy trio – Suyyash, Karan and Rithvik

A photo posted by Karan Wahi (@imkaranwahi) on


Pagalpanti – Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes


Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi – Arjun Bijlani with wife


Cutiepie – Disha Parmar

A photo posted by Disha Parmar (@dishaparmar) on


Simply beautiful – Tinaa Dattaa

A photo posted by Tinzi (@dattaatinaa) on


Which one is your favourite? Share with us in the comment box below.

